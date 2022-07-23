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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 9a
Chapter 3, Problem 9a

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(a) Arrow pointing from the ammonium ion (NH4+) indicating the most acidic proton.

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1
Identify the acid in the problem: The given acid is H₃O⁺ (hydronium ion), and the most acidic proton is indicated by the arrow.
Recall the definition of a conjugate base: The conjugate base is formed when the acid donates a proton (H⁺).
Remove the most acidic proton (H⁺) from H₃O⁺. This results in the chemical species H₂O (water).
Verify the charge: When H₃O⁺ loses a proton (H⁺), the positive charge is neutralized, resulting in a neutral molecule, H₂O.
Conclude that the conjugate base of H₃O⁺ is H₂O, as it is the species formed after the loss of the most acidic proton.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

In acid-base chemistry, a conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence of a proton (H+). When an acid donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, while the species that accepts the proton becomes the conjugate acid. Understanding these pairs is essential for predicting the outcome of acid-base reactions.
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Acidity and pKa

Acidity refers to the tendency of a substance to donate protons in a solution. The strength of an acid is often measured by its pKa value, which is the negative logarithm of its acid dissociation constant (Ka). A lower pKa indicates a stronger acid, meaning it more readily donates protons, which is crucial for identifying the most acidic proton in a molecule.
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Identifying pKa values

Hydronium Ion (H3O+)

The hydronium ion (H3O+) is formed when an acid donates a proton to water, resulting in a positively charged ion. It is a key player in acid-base chemistry, as it represents the presence of protons in aqueous solutions. Recognizing H3O+ is vital for determining the conjugate base formed when it loses a proton, which in this case would be water (H2O).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

Sulfuric acid is a very strong acid. Show how the following equation can be used to explain that sulfuric acid is at once an Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid.

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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(d)

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Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(c)

1327
views
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(a)

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