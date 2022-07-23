What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)
What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)
Sulfuric acid is a very strong acid. Show how the following equation can be used to explain that sulfuric acid is at once an Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid.
What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(d)
Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2–) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(b)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(c)
What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(a)