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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 46a
Chapter 3, Problem 46a

Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical structures provided. The first compound is pyrrole, which has a nitrogen atom in a five-membered aromatic ring. The second compound is pyrrolidine, which has a nitrogen atom in a five-membered saturated ring.
Step 2: Consider the acidity of the compounds. Acidity is influenced by the stability of the conjugate base formed after donating a proton. In pyrrole, the conjugate base is stabilized by resonance because the negative charge on nitrogen can delocalize into the aromatic ring. In pyrrolidine, the conjugate base lacks resonance stabilization.
Step 3: Evaluate the hybridization of the nitrogen atom. In pyrrole, the nitrogen is sp2 hybridized due to its involvement in the aromatic system, which makes the N-H bond more acidic. In pyrrolidine, the nitrogen is sp3 hybridized, which is less acidic.
Step 4: Consider the electron density around the nitrogen atom. In pyrrole, the aromatic ring withdraws electron density from the nitrogen, making it easier to donate a proton. In pyrrolidine, the saturated ring does not have this electron-withdrawing effect.
Step 5: Conclude that pyrrole is more likely to donate a proton to a basic compound compared to pyrrolidine due to the resonance stabilization of its conjugate base and the electron-withdrawing effects of the aromatic ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Strength

Acid strength refers to the ability of an acid to donate protons (H+) to a base. Stronger acids have a greater tendency to lose protons compared to weaker acids. This is often determined by the stability of the conjugate base formed after the proton donation; more stable conjugate bases correspond to stronger acids.
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Conjugate Base Stability

The stability of a conjugate base is crucial in determining acid strength. Factors such as electronegativity, resonance, and inductive effects influence this stability. A more stable conjugate base will result from a stronger acid, as the equilibrium will favor the dissociation of the acid into its conjugate base and a proton.
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pKa Values

The pKa value is a quantitative measure of acid strength, representing the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka). Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids, as they correspond to a higher tendency to donate protons. Comparing pKa values of acids in a pair can help predict which acid is more likely to donate a proton.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.

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Textbook Question

Rationalize the rather large difference in pKa values for the two carboxylic acids shown.

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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?

(b)

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