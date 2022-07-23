Textbook Question
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
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Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.
Rationalize the rather large difference in pKa values for the two carboxylic acids shown.
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(c)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(a)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(b)