Textbook Question
Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.
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Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.
Rationalize the rather large difference in pKa values for the two carboxylic acids shown.
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(a)
Rank the following amines in order of their basicity (strongest base = 1 ; weakest base = 6).
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(b)