Textbook Question
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(c)
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Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(c)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more reactive (least stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(a)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more acidic compound in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(b)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(e)