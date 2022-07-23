Textbook Question
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
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Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more reactive (least stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(a)
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(b)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(b)