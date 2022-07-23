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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 44c
Chapter 3, Problem 44c

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(c) Comparison of two chemical structures: a silicon-based species and a fluorine-based species, highlighting acidity differences.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of base stability. A base's stability is influenced by factors such as resonance, electronegativity, inductive effects, and steric hindrance. The more stable a base, the less reactive it is.
Step 2: Examine resonance effects. If a base can delocalize its negative charge through resonance, it will be more stable. Compare the structures in the pair to see if one has resonance stabilization.
Step 3: Consider electronegativity. A base with its negative charge on a more electronegative atom will be more stable. Check the atoms bearing the negative charge in each base of the pair.
Step 4: Evaluate inductive effects. Electron-withdrawing groups near the negatively charged atom can stabilize the base by pulling electron density away. Look for such groups in the structures.
Step 5: Assess steric hindrance. A base with bulky groups around the negatively charged atom may be less stable due to steric repulsion. Compare the steric environments of the bases in the pair.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and Basicity

Acidity refers to the tendency of a substance to donate protons (H⁺), while basicity is the ability to accept protons. The stability of a base is often inversely related to its reactivity; a more stable base is less likely to react with protons. Understanding the relationship between acids and bases is crucial for determining which base is less reactive in a given pair.
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Understanding the difference between basicity and nucleophilicity.

Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, leading to a delocalization of electrons. This delocalization can enhance the stability of a base, making it less reactive. When comparing bases, those that can stabilize their negative charge through resonance are typically more stable and less reactive.
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The radical stability trend.

Electronegativity and Charge Distribution

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself. In the context of bases, the distribution of charge and the electronegativity of atoms can influence stability. A base with a negative charge on a more electronegative atom is generally more stable, as the electronegative atom can better accommodate the negative charge, leading to decreased reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(a)

1086
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Textbook Question

Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?

(a)

790
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the more reactive (least stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(a)

1036
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Textbook Question

Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?

(a)

1057
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Textbook Question

Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?

(b)

942
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(b)

993
views