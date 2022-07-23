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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 42a
Chapter 3, Problem 42a

Without using pKa values, pick out the more reactive (least stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a) Comparison of the base structures O⁻ and F⁻, highlighting their reactivity and stability differences.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of base stability. A base's stability is influenced by factors such as electronegativity, resonance stabilization, inductive effects, and steric hindrance. Less stable bases are more reactive because they are more eager to accept protons.
Step 2: Analyze electronegativity. Bases with atoms that are less electronegative tend to be less stable because they hold onto electrons less tightly, making them more reactive.
Step 3: Consider resonance effects. If a base can delocalize its negative charge through resonance, it will be more stable. Bases without resonance stabilization are less stable and more reactive.
Step 4: Evaluate inductive effects. Electron-withdrawing groups near the negatively charged atom can stabilize the base by pulling electron density away. Bases lacking these stabilizing groups are less stable.
Step 5: Assess steric hindrance. Bulky bases may be less stable due to steric strain, which makes them more reactive. Compare the molecular structures of the bases in the pair to determine which one is less hindered and therefore less stable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and Basicity

Acidity and basicity are fundamental concepts in organic chemistry that describe the tendency of a substance to donate protons (acids) or accept protons (bases). A stronger base is typically less stable because it has a greater tendency to react with protons, making it more reactive. Understanding the relative strengths of acids and bases helps in predicting the reactivity of different compounds.
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Stability of Conjugate Bases

The stability of conjugate bases is crucial in determining the reactivity of bases. A less stable conjugate base corresponds to a stronger base, as it is more likely to accept a proton. Factors influencing stability include electronegativity, resonance, and inductive effects, which can either stabilize or destabilize the negative charge on the conjugate base.
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Resonance and Charge Delocalization

Resonance refers to the delocalization of electrons across multiple structures, which can stabilize a molecule. In the context of bases, if a base can delocalize its negative charge through resonance, it becomes more stable and less reactive. Conversely, a base that cannot delocalize its charge effectively will be less stable and more reactive, making resonance a key factor in assessing base reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.

(d)

839
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(a)

1086
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(c)

1011
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the more acidic compound in each pair. Explain your answer.

(a)

1196
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Textbook Question

Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.

(b)

993
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Textbook Question

For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.

(e)

1320
views