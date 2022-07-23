Textbook Question
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(d)
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For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(d)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(c)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more acidic compound in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(b)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(e)