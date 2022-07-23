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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 61e
Chapter 3, Problem 61e

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure provided in the image. The species shown is a carbocation, specifically a secondary carbocation due to the positively charged carbon atom being attached to two other carbon atoms.
Step 2: Recall the definition of electrophiles and nucleophiles. Electrophiles are electron-deficient species that seek electrons, while nucleophiles are electron-rich species that donate electrons.
Step 3: Consider the electronic nature of the carbocation. The positively charged carbon atom indicates electron deficiency, making the species highly electrophilic as it seeks electrons to stabilize its charge.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the species could act as a nucleophile. Since the carbocation lacks electron density and does not have lone pairs or π-electrons to donate, it cannot act as a nucleophile.
Step 5: Conclude that the given species is an electrophile due to its electron-deficient nature and inability to donate electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophiles

Electrophiles are species that are electron-deficient and seek to gain electrons by reacting with nucleophiles. They typically have a positive charge or a partial positive charge due to electronegative atoms or groups that withdraw electron density. In organic reactions, electrophiles are often involved in addition or substitution reactions, where they accept electron pairs from nucleophiles.
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Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that are electron-rich and can donate an electron pair to form a bond with an electrophile. They often carry a negative charge or have lone pairs of electrons that can be shared. Nucleophiles play a crucial role in organic reactions, particularly in nucleophilic substitution and addition reactions, where they attack electrophilic centers.
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Dual Reactivity

Some species can act as both electrophiles and nucleophiles depending on the reaction conditions and the presence of other reactants. This dual reactivity is often seen in molecules with both electron-rich and electron-deficient sites. Understanding the context of the reaction is essential to predict how a species will behave, as its role can change based on the surrounding chemical environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(e)

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(c)

1169
views
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(c)

1093
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(h)

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