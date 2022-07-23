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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 61c
Chapter 3, Problem 61c

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.
(c) Chemical structure of allyl chloride, with a chlorine atom attached to a carbon chain.

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1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of electrophiles and nucleophiles. Electrophiles are species that are electron-deficient and can accept a pair of electrons, often having a positive charge or partial positive charge. Nucleophiles are species that are electron-rich and can donate a pair of electrons, often having a negative charge or lone pairs of electrons.
Step 2: Examine the structure and composition of the given species (c). Look for features such as lone pairs, negative charges, or electron-rich regions to determine nucleophilic behavior. Similarly, look for positive charges, partial positive charges, or electron-deficient regions to determine electrophilic behavior.
Step 3: Consider resonance effects, inductive effects, and hybridization of the atoms in the species. These factors can influence the electron density and determine whether the species acts as an electrophile or nucleophile. For example, resonance can delocalize electron density, affecting reactivity.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the species can act as both an electrophile and a nucleophile. Some species may have regions that are electron-rich (nucleophilic) and regions that are electron-deficient (electrophilic). For example, a molecule with a lone pair and a positive charge could exhibit dual behavior.
Step 5: Summarize your findings by explaining the reasoning behind the classification of the species as an electrophile, nucleophile, or both. Use the structural and electronic features of the species to justify your conclusion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophiles

Electrophiles are species that are electron-deficient and seek to accept electrons from nucleophiles during chemical reactions. They typically have a positive charge or a partial positive charge due to electronegative atoms. Common examples include carbocations and carbonyl compounds, which can react with nucleophiles to form new bonds.
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Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are electron-rich species that donate an electron pair to electrophiles in a chemical reaction. They often possess a negative charge or have lone pairs of electrons available for bonding. Examples include anions like hydroxide (OH-) and neutral molecules like ammonia (NH3), which can attack electrophilic centers.
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Dual Reactivity

Some species can act as both electrophiles and nucleophiles depending on the reaction conditions and the other reactants involved. For instance, a molecule with both a nucleophilic site (like a lone pair) and an electrophilic site (like a carbonyl) can participate in different types of reactions, showcasing its versatility in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.

(iv)

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(h)

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