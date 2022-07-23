Textbook Question
(i) Using bond dissociation energies, calculate ∆H° for the following reactions. [BDE for O―H = 110 kcal /mol.]
(b)
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(i) Using bond dissociation energies, calculate ∆H° for the following reactions. [BDE for O―H = 110 kcal /mol.]
(b)
Given that A is more stable than B, draw a reaction coordinate diagram that rationalizes the fact that A forms more quickly than B in the following reaction.
Predict the product that results from the following 'pushed electrons.'
(a)
Rationalize the fact that reaction A results in an unequal mixture of products, but reaction B yields an equal mixture of two products.