How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(b)
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(b)
When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]
(b)
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(c)
When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]
(c)
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(d)
When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]
(a)