Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Acid-catalyzed hydration is a reaction where water is added to an alkene in the presence of an acid catalyst, leading to the formation of an alcohol. The mechanism typically involves the protonation of the alkene to form a more stable carbocation, followed by nucleophilic attack by water. The stability of the carbocation intermediate is crucial, as more stable intermediates lead to faster reaction rates, which can be influenced by the alkene's geometry.