Name the following alkenes.
(b)
Name the following alkenes.
(b)
How many stereoisomers are possible (a) for 4-methylnona-2,7-diene? (b) For 6-chloronona-2,4,7-triene?
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene
(c)
Which constitutional isomer, A or B, would you expect to have the highest heat of combustion (∆Hcombustion)?
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene
(b)
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(d)