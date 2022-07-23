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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 18c
Chapter 7, Problem 18c

For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene
(c) Chemical structure of menthol, showing a hexagonal ring with an OH group and a branched isoprene unit.

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1
Step 1: Recall the structure of an isoprene unit. Isoprene is a 5-carbon molecule with the formula \( C_5H_8 \), consisting of a branched chain with two double bonds. The carbons are numbered as follows: \( CH_2=C(CH_3)-CH=CH_2 \). In terpenes, these units are joined together in various ways, often through head-to-tail linkages.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of menthol. Menthol is a monoterpene, meaning it is composed of two isoprene units (\( C_{10}H_{20} \)). It contains a cyclohexane ring with a hydroxyl group (\( -OH \)) and several alkyl substituents.
Step 3: Identify the isoprene units within menthol. Look for the 5-carbon fragments that correspond to the isoprene structure. These fragments may be modified (e.g., saturated or cyclized) but should still retain the basic 5-carbon backbone of isoprene.
Step 4: Determine how the isoprene units are connected. In menthol, the isoprene units are joined in a way that forms a cyclic structure. This involves linkages that may not strictly follow the typical head-to-tail pattern, as cyclization can occur.
Step 5: Highlight the isoprene units and their connections in the menthol structure. Use the numbering of the carbons in the isoprene units to trace their origin and how they contribute to the overall structure of menthol. This will help in visualizing the isoprene-derived framework within the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isoprene Unit

Isoprene is a five-carbon diene (C5H8) that serves as the fundamental building block of terpenes. Terpenes are organic compounds produced by various plants, and they are formed by the polymerization of isoprene units. Understanding how these units combine is crucial for analyzing the structure of terpenes, as they can link in various configurations, leading to diverse molecular architectures.
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Terpene Structure

Terpenes are classified based on the number of isoprene units they contain, with monoterpenes (two units) and sesquiterpenes (three units) being common examples. The structure of terpenes can be linear or cyclic, and the presence of rings or cross-linkages can significantly affect their chemical properties and biological functions. Recognizing these structural variations is essential for identifying the isoprene units in complex terpenes like menthol.
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Menthol

Menthol is a monoterpene alcohol derived from peppermint and is characterized by its cooling sensation. Its structure includes a cyclohexane ring and several functional groups, which can complicate the identification of isoprene units. Analyzing menthol requires an understanding of how its isoprene units are arranged and linked, particularly since it contains a ring structure that influences its overall configuration.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which constitutional isomer, A or B, would you expect to have the highest heat of combustion (∆Hcombustion)?

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Textbook Question

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions. If you expect a racemic mixture, draw both enantiomers.

(c)

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Textbook Question

For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.

(d)

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