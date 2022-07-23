Terpene Structure

Terpenes are classified based on the number of isoprene units they contain, with monoterpenes (two units) and sesquiterpenes (three units) being common examples. The structure of terpenes can be linear or cyclic, and the presence of rings or cross-linkages can significantly affect their chemical properties and biological functions. Recognizing these structural variations is essential for identifying the isoprene units in complex terpenes like menthol.