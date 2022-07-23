For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(a)
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(a)
Which constitutional isomer, A or B, would you expect to have the highest heat of combustion (∆Hcombustion)?
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.
(a)
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene
(b)
Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions. If you expect a racemic mixture, draw both enantiomers.
(c)
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(d)