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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 10a
Chapter 7, Problem 10a

Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.
(a) (R)-3-isopropyl-6-methylnon-1-ene

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Step 1: Start by identifying the parent chain. The name 'non-1-ene' indicates a nine-carbon chain with a double bond starting at the first carbon. Draw a straight chain of nine carbons and place a double bond between C1 and C2.
Step 2: Add substituents to the parent chain. The name '3-isopropyl' indicates an isopropyl group attached to the third carbon of the chain. Draw a branch consisting of two methyl groups attached to the third carbon.
Step 3: Add the second substituent. The name '6-methyl' indicates a single methyl group attached to the sixth carbon of the chain. Draw a methyl group branching off from C6.
Step 4: Assign the stereochemistry. The '(R)' configuration specifies the absolute configuration at the chiral center. Identify the chiral center (C3, where the isopropyl group is attached) and arrange the substituents such that the priority rules (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog) are followed to achieve the (R)-configuration.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure the double bond is correctly placed, the substituents are accurately positioned, and the stereochemistry matches the (R)-configuration. Confirm that the structure corresponds to the given IUPAC name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the name from the structure, ensuring that each compound has a unique and descriptive name. Understanding the components of the name, such as the longest carbon chain, substituents, and stereochemistry, is essential for accurately drawing the corresponding structure.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the given name, '(R)' indicates the specific three-dimensional configuration of the chiral center, which is crucial for determining the correct structure. Recognizing stereochemical descriptors is vital for accurately representing the compound's geometry.
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Alkenes and Unsaturation

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which introduces unsaturation into the molecule. The term 'non-1-ene' in the name indicates that the double bond is located at the first carbon of a nine-carbon chain. Understanding the properties and reactivity of alkenes is important for drawing their structures and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkenes.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.

(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-ene

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H₂SO₄ and H₂O.


(d)

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