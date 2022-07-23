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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 60b
Chapter 7, Problem 60b

Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(b) (4Z,8R)-8-bromo-5-methylnon-4-ene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The name 'non-4-ene' indicates that the parent chain is a nine-carbon chain (nonane) with a double bond starting at carbon 4. The '4-ene' specifies the position of the double bond.
Determine the stereochemistry of the double bond: The '4Z' configuration means that the higher-priority groups on each carbon of the double bond are on the same side (cis configuration). Use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules to assign priorities to the substituents on carbons 4 and 5.
Locate the substituents: The '8-bromo' indicates a bromine atom attached to carbon 8, and '5-methyl' indicates a methyl group attached to carbon 5. Place these substituents on the appropriate carbons of the parent chain.
Assign the stereochemistry for the chiral center: The '8R' configuration specifies the absolute configuration of the chiral center at carbon 8. Use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules to assign priorities to the groups attached to carbon 8 and orient them to satisfy the 'R' configuration.
Draw the complete structure: Combine all the information (parent chain, double bond, substituents, and stereochemistry) to draw the full structure of (4Z,8R)-8-bromo-5-methylnon-4-ene. Ensure that the double bond and chiral center are represented correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature is the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. In this case, the compound's name indicates its structure, including the position of substituents and stereochemistry. Understanding IUPAC naming conventions is essential for translating names into molecular structures.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. The terms 'Z' and 'R' in the compound's name refer to specific stereochemical configurations. Recognizing these configurations is crucial for accurately drawing the compound's three-dimensional structure.
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Alkenes and Substituents

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which affects their reactivity and physical properties. The presence of substituents, such as bromine and methyl groups in this compound, influences the overall structure and stability. Understanding how to represent these features is key to drawing the correct molecular structure.
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