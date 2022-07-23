Textbook Question
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(g)
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Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(g)
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(c) (3S,6Z)-8-ethyl-3-iododeca-1,5-diene
Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(b) (4Z,8R)-8-bromo-5-methylnon-4-ene
Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4
(b)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) HBr, H2O2
(b)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) HBr;
(b)