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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 60e
Chapter 7, Problem 60e

Given the name, draw the structure of the following compounds.
(e) (3R,5S)-5-chloro-3-isopropylcycloheptene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the parent structure. The name 'cycloheptene' indicates a seven-membered cyclic structure with one double bond. Draw a seven-membered ring and include a double bond in the structure.
Step 2: Assign the stereochemistry to the ring. The name specifies (3R,5S) configuration. Number the carbons in the ring starting from the double bond, ensuring the numbering gives the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Add the substituents to the structure. At carbon 3, place an isopropyl group (CH(CH3)2). At carbon 5, add a chlorine atom (Cl). Ensure the substituents are positioned according to the specified stereochemistry: R (right-handed) for carbon 3 and S (left-handed) for carbon 5.
Step 4: Use wedge and dash bonds to represent the stereochemistry. A wedge bond indicates a substituent coming out of the plane (towards the viewer), while a dash bond indicates a substituent going into the plane (away from the viewer). Place the isopropyl group and chlorine atom accordingly.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure it matches the name. Verify the ring size, double bond placement, substituents, and stereochemistry (3R,5S). Once confirmed, the structure is complete.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the given compound, the (3R,5S) notation indicates specific configurations at the chiral centers, which are crucial for accurately drawing the structure. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for visualizing how different isomers can exist and their potential reactivity.
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Cycloalkenes

Cycloalkenes are cyclic hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. In the compound (3R,5S)-5-chloro-3-isopropylcycloheptene, the 'cycloheptene' part indicates a seven-membered ring with a double bond. Recognizing the structure of cycloalkenes helps in understanding their properties, stability, and how substituents like isopropyl and chloro affect the overall molecule.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a carbon skeleton influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. In this case, the isopropyl and chloro groups on the cycloheptene can affect sterics and electronic properties, which are important for predicting the compound's behavior in reactions. Understanding these effects is vital for drawing accurate structures and anticipating reactivity.
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