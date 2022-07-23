Textbook Question
Which of the following alkenes would you expect to react fastest with HBr in each pair?
(b)
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Which of the following alkenes would you expect to react fastest with HBr in each pair?
(b)
Because of the angle strain present in cyclopropanes, they tend to open up in the presence of nearby radicals. Show a mechanism for the following reaction that demonstrates this principle.
Cyclooctene is one of the smaller rings that can form a trans alkene. Would you expect cis-cyclooctene or trans-cyclooctene to react more quickly in an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction?
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(c)
Which of the following cycloalkanes would you expect to produce the least heat upon combustion when measured per CH2? Explain your answer.
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(d)