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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 66b
Chapter 7, Problem 66b

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(b) Structural formula of an alkene with a double bond, illustrating potential stereoisomers.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers in alkenes. Stereoisomers are compounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. For alkenes, stereoisomerism arises due to restricted rotation around the double bond, leading to cis-trans (or E/Z) isomerism.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the given alkene. Determine if the double bond has two different groups attached to each carbon atom involved in the double bond. This is a requirement for cis-trans (E/Z) isomerism.
Step 3: Count the number of stereogenic centers (chiral centers or double bonds with distinct substituents) in the molecule. Each stereogenic center contributes to the number of possible stereoisomers.
Step 4: Use the formula for calculating the number of stereoisomers: \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of stereogenic centers. This formula assumes that all stereogenic centers are independent and can adopt different configurations.
Step 5: Verify the structure for any symmetry or identical substituents that might reduce the number of stereoisomers. Symmetry can lead to fewer stereoisomers than predicted by \( 2^n \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In alkenes, stereoisomers arise due to the presence of a double bond, which restricts rotation and can create different configurations, such as cis and trans isomers.
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Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a specific type of stereoisomerism that occurs in alkenes with two different substituents on each carbon of the double bond. In the cis configuration, similar groups are on the same side of the double bond, while in the trans configuration, they are on opposite sides. This distinction is crucial for determining the physical properties and reactivity of the alkenes.
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Counting Stereoisomers

The number of possible stereoisomers for a compound can be determined using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers or the number of double bonds with different substituents. For alkenes, if there are no chiral centers but multiple substituents, the presence of cis-trans isomerism must be considered, which can increase the total count of stereoisomers beyond just the chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following alkenes would you expect to react fastest with HBr in each pair?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Because of the angle strain present in cyclopropanes, they tend to open up in the presence of nearby radicals. Show a mechanism for the following reaction that demonstrates this principle.

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Textbook Question

Cyclooctene is one of the smaller rings that can form a trans alkene. Would you expect cis-cyclooctene or trans-cyclooctene to react more quickly in an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes would you expect to produce the least heat upon combustion when measured per CH2? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?

(d)

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