Because of the angle strain present in cyclopropanes, they tend to open up in the presence of nearby radicals. Show a mechanism for the following reaction that demonstrates this principle.
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(c)
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Key Concepts
Stereoisomerism
Chirality
Counting Stereoisomers
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(b)
Cyclooctene is one of the smaller rings that can form a trans alkene. Would you expect cis-cyclooctene or trans-cyclooctene to react more quickly in an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction?
Which of the following cycloalkanes would you expect to produce the least heat upon combustion when measured per CH2? Explain your answer.
How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(d)
When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]
(a)