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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 66c
Chapter 7, Problem 66c

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?
(c) Chemical structure of an alkene with a hydroxyl group, illustrating stereoisomer possibilities.

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1
Step 1: Identify the stereogenic centers in the molecule. A stereogenic center is an atom (usually carbon) bonded to four different groups. In the given structure, the carbon attached to the hydroxyl group (-OH) is a stereogenic center because it is bonded to four distinct groups.
Step 2: Determine the number of double bonds in the molecule that can exhibit cis-trans (E/Z) isomerism. Double bonds can show stereoisomerism if each carbon in the double bond is attached to two different groups. In the given structure, there are two double bonds that can exhibit E/Z isomerism.
Step 3: Calculate the total number of stereoisomers using the formula: Total stereoisomers = 2^n, where n is the number of stereogenic centers and stereoisomeric double bonds. In this case, there is 1 stereogenic center and 2 stereoisomeric double bonds, so n = 3.
Step 4: Apply the formula to calculate the total number of stereoisomers. Since n = 3, the total number of stereoisomers is 2^3 = 8.
Step 5: Verify the structure to ensure no additional stereogenic centers or stereoisomeric double bonds are overlooked. Confirm that the molecule has 1 stereogenic center and 2 stereoisomeric double bonds, leading to 8 possible stereoisomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In alkenes, stereoisomers arise due to the restricted rotation around the double bond, resulting in cis and trans configurations.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. In the context of alkenes, if a double bond is attached to two different groups on each carbon, it can lead to the formation of enantiomers, which are a type of stereoisomer.
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Counting Stereoisomers

The number of possible stereoisomers for a compound can be determined using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers in the molecule. Additionally, for alkenes with restricted rotation, the presence of different substituents on the double bond can also contribute to the total count of stereoisomers, including both geometric (cis/trans) and optical isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Because of the angle strain present in cyclopropanes, they tend to open up in the presence of nearby radicals. Show a mechanism for the following reaction that demonstrates this principle.

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Cyclooctene is one of the smaller rings that can form a trans alkene. Would you expect cis-cyclooctene or trans-cyclooctene to react more quickly in an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes would you expect to produce the least heat upon combustion when measured per CH2? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for the following alkenes?

(d)

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Textbook Question

When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]

(a)

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