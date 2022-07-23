Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 27
Chapter 7, Problem 27

Imagine an electrophilic addition where the first step is exothermic. Which carbocation—2°, 3°, or neither—would you expect to form preferentially? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of electrophilic addition. This is a reaction where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically an alkene, to form a carbocation intermediate.
Examine the image provided. It shows two possible pathways for the formation of carbocations: Path A leading to a secondary (2°) carbocation and Path B leading to a tertiary (3°) carbocation.
Note the exothermic nature of the first step, indicated by ΔH < 0. This suggests that the reaction releases energy, favoring the formation of a more stable carbocation.
Consider the stability of carbocations. Tertiary (3°) carbocations are generally more stable than secondary (2°) carbocations due to greater hyperconjugation and inductive effects from surrounding alkyl groups.
Based on the stability preference and the exothermic nature of the reaction, the tertiary (3°) carbocation is expected to form preferentially, as it is more stable and the reaction favors the formation of the most stable intermediate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a reaction mechanism where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In this process, the double or triple bond is broken, allowing the electrophile to bond with one of the carbon atoms, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. The stability of the carbocation formed is crucial in determining the reaction pathway and the final product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is influenced by the degree of substitution on the positively charged carbon atom. Tertiary (3°) carbocations are more stable than secondary (2°) due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects from surrounding alkyl groups. This stability affects the likelihood of forming a particular carbocation during electrophilic addition reactions, with more stable carbocations being favored in the reaction pathway.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability

Exothermic Reactions

An exothermic reaction is one that releases energy, usually in the form of heat, during the reaction process. In the context of electrophilic addition, if the first step is exothermic, it suggests that the formation of the carbocation is energetically favorable. This can influence the reaction mechanism, potentially favoring the formation of more stable carbocations, such as tertiary ones, over less stable options.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which is the most likely transition state for the reactions shown? Explain your answer. [Note the difference in the size of the partial charges or partial unpaired electrons.]

990
views
Textbook Question

What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?

(d)

1340
views
Textbook Question

For the enzyme isopentenyl pyrophosphate isomerase, IPP binds tightly as a result of interactions between the active site amino acid residues and the diphosphate of IPP. Without concerning yourself with the structure of amino acids, what charges might you expect to be present in the active site to hold IPP in place so that the enzymatic reactions can occur?

1184
views
Textbook Question

A wayward chemist proposed the following mechanism for the addition of HBr to an alkene.

(a) Why is this mechanism unlikely?

(b) Compare the reaction coordinate diagrams for the actual mechanism studied in Section 8.3.1 and this alternate mechanism on the same graph.

1101
views
Textbook Question

Which would you expect to be more selective for carbocation formation, the electrophilic addition of HF or HBr to 2-methylbut-2-ene? Explain your answer.

1020
views
Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed conversion of DPP to IPP. How do you know that your mechanism is correct?

1195
views