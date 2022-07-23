Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following products.
(a)
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following products.
(a)
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 .
(e) Carbenes have great synthetic utility, especially in the synthesis of cyclopropanes from alkenes. Based on your answers to (a)–(d), show a mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene.
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(f) Cyclopropanation of (E)- and (Z)-3-methylhex-3-ene gives two different products. Rationalize this outcome.
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(b) What are the hybridization and shape of the central carbon of CH2?