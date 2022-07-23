Textbook Question
How many stereoisomers are possible (a) for 4-methylnona-2,7-diene? (b) For 6-chloronona-2,4,7-triene?
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How many stereoisomers are possible (a) for 4-methylnona-2,7-diene? (b) For 6-chloronona-2,4,7-triene?
For the following terpenes, identify the isoprene units. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C1 and C4 of isoprene.
(a)
Which constitutional isomer, A or B, would you expect to have the highest heat of combustion (∆Hcombustion)?
Given the name, draw the structure of the following alkenes.
(b) ((Z)-1-cyclohexyl-2-methylhept-2-ene
Given the name, draw the structure of the following alkenes.
(c) (Z)-3-isopropylhept-3-ene
Given the name, draw the structure of the following alkenes.
(a) (E)-4-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene