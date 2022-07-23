Anti-Markovnikov's Rule

Anti-Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to alkenes, the hydrogen atom will add to the less substituted carbon atom of the double bond when a peroxide (like H₂O₂) is present. This contrasts with Markovnikov's rule, where the hydrogen adds to the more substituted carbon. Understanding this rule is essential for predicting the correct product distribution in reactions involving HBr and peroxides.