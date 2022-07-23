Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 61k(iv)
Chapter 7, Problem 61k(iv)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) H2SO4 , H2O
(k) Chemical structure of an alkene with hydrogen atoms, illustrating a reaction with HBr.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alkene reacting with H₂SO₄ (sulfuric acid) and H₂O (water). This is an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction, which adds a water molecule (H and OH) across the double bond of the alkene.
Determine the regioselectivity: Acid-catalyzed hydration follows Markovnikov's rule. This means the hydrogen (H⁺) from H₂SO₄ will add to the carbon of the double bond that has more hydrogens already attached, while the hydroxyl group (OH⁻) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogens.
Propose the carbocation intermediate: After the protonation of the alkene by H⁺, a carbocation intermediate is formed. Check for the stability of the carbocation. If a more stable carbocation can be formed through rearrangement (e.g., hydride or alkyl shift), this will occur.
Add the hydroxyl group: The OH⁻ group from water will attack the carbocation, forming a new bond. This step completes the addition of water across the double bond.
Finalize the product: Deprotonation of the intermediate (loss of H⁺) will yield the final alcohol product. Ensure the product is consistent with Markovnikov's rule and check for any stereochemistry if applicable.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the presence of strong acids like H₂SO₄, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This step is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkenes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in understanding the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes. Carbocations are positively charged species that can vary in stability based on their structure; tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. The stability of the carbocation formed during the electrophilic addition will influence the final product of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability

Hydration Reaction

The hydration reaction refers to the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. Under acidic conditions, such as with H₂SO₄, the alkene first forms a carbocation, which then reacts with water to yield an alcohol. This process is essential for predicting the products when alkenes react with acids and water, as it determines the final structure of the alcohol formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Alkyne Hydration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following alkenes would you expect to react fastest with HBr in each pair?

(b)

1141
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) 1. BH3 2. H2O2, NaOH

(k)

1287
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes would you expect to produce the least heat upon combustion when measured per CH2? Explain your answer.

203
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) HBr

(k)

1274
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4

(k)

1284
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions:(ii) HCl

(k)

1284
views