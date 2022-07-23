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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 61k(vi)
Chapter 7, Problem 61k(vi)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) 1. BH3 2. H2O2, NaOH
(k) Chemical structure of an alkene with hydrogen atoms, illustrating a reaction with HBr.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The given reagents (1. BH₃, 2. H₂O₂, NaOH) indicate a hydroboration-oxidation reaction, which is used to convert an alkene into an alcohol.
Step 2: Understand the regioselectivity. Hydroboration-oxidation follows anti-Markovnikov addition, meaning the hydroxyl group (-OH) will attach to the less substituted carbon of the double bond.
Step 3: Understand the stereochemistry. The addition of BH₃ occurs in a syn fashion, meaning the boron and hydrogen add to the same side of the alkene. This stereochemistry is retained during the oxidation step, resulting in a syn addition of the hydroxyl group and hydrogen.
Step 4: Identify the structure of the starting alkene. Analyze the given alkene structure to determine which carbon atoms are part of the double bond and which is less substituted.
Step 5: Predict the product. Replace the double bond in the alkene with a single bond, and add a hydroxyl group (-OH) to the less substituted carbon and a hydrogen atom to the more substituted carbon, ensuring the syn stereochemistry is maintained.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction process used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, borane (BH₃) adds across the double bond of the alkene, resulting in a trialkylborane intermediate. The second step involves oxidation with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) in the presence of a base (NaOH), which converts the boron atom into a hydroxyl group, yielding an alcohol.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In hydroboration, the addition of BH₃ occurs in a syn fashion, leading to the formation of the more stable, less substituted alcohol due to the anti-Markovnikov rule, where the hydroxyl group ends up on the less substituted carbon.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the hydroboration-oxidation reaction, the syn addition of BH₃ leads to specific stereochemical outcomes, which can influence the properties and reactivity of the resulting alcohol. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the 3D orientation of the product.
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