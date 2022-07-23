Hydration Reaction

The hydration reaction involves the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene, typically facilitated by an acid catalyst like H₂SO₄. This reaction results in the formation of alcohols, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is added to the more substituted carbon of the alkene, following Markovnikov's rule. Recognizing this principle is essential for predicting the final products when alkenes react with acids and water.