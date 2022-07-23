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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 61b(v)
Chapter 7, Problem 61b(v)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The given reagents (Hg(OAc)₂, H₂O followed by NaBH₄) indicate an oxymercuration-demercuration reaction. This is a method used to hydrate alkenes, adding an -OH group to the more substituted carbon of the double bond without rearrangement.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the alkene. Identify the double bond in the molecule and determine which carbon is more substituted (i.e., has more alkyl groups attached). This will help predict where the -OH group will be added.
Step 3: Understand the mechanism. In the first step, Hg(OAc)₂ reacts with the alkene to form a mercurinium ion intermediate. Water then attacks the more substituted carbon of the intermediate, leading to the addition of an -OH group at that position.
Step 4: Consider the second step. NaBH₄ reduces the mercury-containing intermediate, replacing the Hg(OAc) group with a hydrogen atom. This completes the reaction and forms the final product.
Step 5: Predict the product. Based on the regioselectivity of the reaction (Markovnikov addition), the -OH group will be added to the more substituted carbon of the double bond, while the less substituted carbon will receive a hydrogen atom. Draw the structure of the product accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of reactions involving alkenes, guiding the formation of more stable carbocation intermediates during electrophilic addition.
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Oxymercuration-Demercuration

Oxymercuration-Demercuration is a two-step reaction used to convert alkenes into alcohols. The first step involves the addition of mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)₂) and water to the alkene, forming a mercurial intermediate. The second step, using sodium borohydride (NaBH₄), reduces the mercurial compound to yield the corresponding alcohol, following Markovnikov's addition.
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General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or hydrogen, or the loss of oxygen. In the context of the oxymercuration-demercuration process, sodium borohydride acts as a reducing agent, converting the mercurial intermediate into a stable alcohol. Understanding reduction is crucial for predicting the final products of organic reactions.
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