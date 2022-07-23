Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 61g(ii)
Chapter 7, Problem 61g(ii)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions:(ii) HCl
(g) Structural representation of alkenes for hydrohalogenation reaction with HBr.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction of an alkene with HCl is an electrophilic addition reaction. The π-bond in the alkene acts as a nucleophile and reacts with the electrophilic hydrogen (H⁺) from HCl.
Determine the regioselectivity: Use Markovnikov's rule to predict the major product. According to this rule, the hydrogen atom (H⁺) from HCl will add to the carbon of the double bond that has more hydrogen atoms already attached, while the chlorine (Cl⁻) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Draw the carbocation intermediate: After the addition of H⁺ to the alkene, a carbocation intermediate is formed. Ensure that the most stable carbocation is formed (tertiary > secondary > primary). If there is a possibility of carbocation rearrangement (e.g., hydride or alkyl shift), consider it to form a more stable carbocation.
Add the nucleophile: The chloride ion (Cl⁻) will attack the positively charged carbocation, forming the final product. Ensure that the product reflects the regioselectivity determined in step 2.
Verify the stereochemistry (if applicable): If the reaction generates a chiral center, consider whether the product will be a racemic mixture or if stereoselectivity is involved. For this reaction, the product is typically not stereoselective unless specific conditions are provided.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
54s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the presence of HCl, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen in HCl, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This process is crucial for predicting the products of alkene reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of the reaction when alkenes react with HCl, guiding the placement of the halide in the final product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:54
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic chemistry that refers to the relative stability of positively charged carbon species. The stability of a carbocation is influenced by factors such as the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, tertiary) and resonance. Understanding carbocation stability is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving alkenes and HCl, as more stable carbocations are favored in the reaction pathway.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4

(g)

1135
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) HBr, H2O2

(g)

423
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) H2SO4 , H2O

(g)

1145
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) HBr, H2O2

(k)

469
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) 1. BH3 2. H2O2, NaOH

(g)

1141
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the alkenes shown here are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) HBr

(g)

1238
views