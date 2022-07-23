Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition occurs when the addition of HX to an alkene results in the halogen attaching to the less substituted carbon atom. This is often facilitated by the presence of peroxides (like H₂O₂) in the reaction, which can lead to a radical mechanism. Understanding this concept is essential for predicting the products when alkenes react with HBr in the presence of H₂O₂, as it alters the expected regioselectivity.