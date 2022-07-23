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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 5f
Chapter 7, Problem 5f

Predict the product that results from the following 'pushed electrons.'
(f) Diagram showing electron movement in a reaction involving H-Br, predicting the resulting product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given reaction mechanism and identify the starting material, intermediates, and the type of reaction (e.g., nucleophilic substitution, elimination, addition, etc.). Look for any curved arrows indicating electron movement.
Examine the 'pushed electrons' (curved arrows) to determine which bonds are being broken and formed. Curved arrows typically show the movement of electron pairs, such as from a nucleophile to an electrophile or from a bond to an atom.
Apply the principles of electron flow to predict the intermediate structure. For example, if a bond is breaking, identify the resulting species (e.g., carbocation, carbanion, or radical). If a bond is forming, determine the new connectivity of atoms.
Consider any resonance stabilization, rearrangements, or stereochemical implications that might occur as a result of the electron movement. For example, carbocation rearrangements may occur to form a more stable intermediate.
Using the information from the previous steps, predict the final product of the reaction. Ensure that all atoms have appropriate valences and that the product is consistent with the electron-pushing mechanism provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Pushing Mechanism

The electron pushing mechanism, often depicted using curved arrows, illustrates the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. This technique helps visualize how nucleophiles donate electrons to electrophiles, facilitating bond formation or breaking. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting reaction products and determining the reaction pathway.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept electron pairs. Recognizing the roles of these species in a reaction is essential for predicting the outcome of electron-pushing scenarios. The interaction between nucleophiles and electrophiles drives many organic reactions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism details the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products, including the formation and breaking of bonds. Understanding mechanisms allows chemists to predict products and understand the conditions under which reactions occur. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as substitution and elimination, is vital for analyzing organic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product that results from the following 'pushed electrons.'

(c)

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Textbook Question

Given the structure, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency (degrees of unsaturation) of the following molecules.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product that results from the following 'pushed electrons.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Rationalize the fact that reaction A results in an unequal mixture of products, but reaction B yields an equal mixture of two products.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product that results from the following 'pushed electrons.'

(i)

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Textbook Question

What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?

(a) C6H12O6

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