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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 50d
Chapter 7, Problem 50d

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given alkene. The compound consists of a cyclobutane ring attached to a propene group. The double bond is located in the propene group, making it the reactive site for the reactions.
Step 2: For reaction (i) with H2SO4 and H2O, this is an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. The double bond will undergo electrophilic addition, where the proton (H⁺) from H2SO4 adds to the less substituted carbon of the double bond (Markovnikov's rule), forming a carbocation intermediate.
Step 3: The carbocation intermediate formed in Step 2 will then react with water (H2O), leading to the formation of an alcohol. The hydroxyl group (-OH) will attach to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond.
Step 4: For reaction (ii) with 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O and 2. NaBH4, this is an oxymercuration-demercuration reaction. The double bond will react with Hg(OAc)2 in the presence of water, forming a mercurinium ion intermediate. Water will attack the more substituted carbon of the mercurinium ion, leading to the addition of an -OH group.
Step 5: In the second step of reaction (ii), NaBH4 reduces the mercury-containing intermediate, replacing the Hg(OAc) group with a hydrogen atom. The final product will be an alcohol, with the -OH group added to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond (Markovnikov addition).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of alkenes reacting with sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and water, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic sulfur atom, leading to the formation of carbocations and subsequent products.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction products, particularly when alkenes react with acids or undergo hydration, guiding the formation of more stable carbocation intermediates.
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Hydration Reactions

Hydration reactions involve the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene, resulting in the formation of alcohols. This can occur through acid-catalyzed mechanisms, such as when alkenes react with H₂SO₄ followed by hydrolysis, or through oxymercuration-demercuration, which provides a more regioselective and stereospecific pathway to alcohols, avoiding carbocation rearrangements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(c)

723
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.

1355
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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4 , H2O

(a)

1137
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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O , 2. NaBH4

(a)

1272
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Textbook Question

Which is more stable, a carbocation or a mercurinium ion? How do you know?

1324
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.

1278
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