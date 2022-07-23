Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4 , H2O
(a)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O , 2. NaBH4
(a)
Which is more stable, a carbocation or a mercurinium ion? How do you know?
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.