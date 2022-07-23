Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(d)
Provide a mechanism for the following reactions occurring with rearrangement.
(b)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O , 2. NaBH4
(a)
Our wayward chemist from Assessment 8.23 suggested the following stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. Show this mechanism on a reaction coordinate diagram to illustrate why the concerted mechanism is more likely. Justify the picture you have drawn.
The hydration of three C5H10 alkene isomers can give 2-methylbutan-2-ol. Draw them.