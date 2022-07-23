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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 50a(i)
Chapter 7, Problem 50a(i)

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4 , H2O
(a) Chemical structure of an alkene with a pentagon and a double bond, illustrating a reaction mechanism.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alkene reacting with H₂SO₄ (sulfuric acid) and H₂O (water). This is an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction, which adds a water molecule (H and OH) across the double bond of the alkene.
Determine the regioselectivity: The reaction follows Markovnikov's rule, meaning the hydrogen (H) from water will add to the carbon of the double bond that has more hydrogens already attached, and the hydroxyl group (OH) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogens.
Protonation of the alkene: The π-electrons of the alkene attack the proton (H⁺) from H₂SO₄, forming a carbocation intermediate. Ensure to consider the stability of the carbocation; if a more stable carbocation can form via rearrangement (e.g., hydride or alkyl shift), it will occur.
Nucleophilic attack: The water molecule (H₂O) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbocation, forming an oxonium ion (R-OH₂⁺).
Deprotonation: The oxonium ion loses a proton (H⁺) to regenerate the acid catalyst (H₂SO₄), resulting in the final product, which is an alcohol (R-OH) with the hydroxyl group added according to Markovnikov's rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the presence of strong acids like H₂SO₄, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This process is crucial for predicting the products of alkene reactions.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic reactions involving alkenes. Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can form during electrophilic addition reactions. Their stability is influenced by factors such as the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, tertiary) and resonance. Understanding which carbocation is formed helps predict the final product of the reaction.
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Hydration Reaction

The hydration reaction refers to the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. When alkenes react with H₂SO₄ followed by water, the process involves the initial formation of a carbocation, which is then attacked by water. This reaction is essential for converting alkenes into alcohols and is a common transformation in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(d)

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Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the following reactions occurring with rearrangement.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O , 2. NaBH4

(a)

1272
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Textbook Question

Our wayward chemist from Assessment 8.23 suggested the following stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. Show this mechanism on a reaction coordinate diagram to illustrate why the concerted mechanism is more likely. Justify the picture you have drawn.

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Textbook Question

The hydration of three C5H10 alkene isomers can give 2-methylbutan-2-ol. Draw them.

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