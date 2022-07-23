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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 50a(ii)
Chapter 7, Problem 50a(ii)

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O , 2. NaBH4
(a) Chemical structure of an alkene with a pentagon and a double bond, illustrating a reaction mechanism.

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1
Identify the reaction type: The given reagents (Hg(OAc)₂, H₂O, followed by NaBH₄) indicate an oxymercuration-demercuration reaction. This reaction is used to hydrate alkenes (add H and OH) without carbocation rearrangement.
Analyze the alkene structure: Determine the position of the double bond in the given alkene. The double bond will dictate where the addition of H and OH occurs.
Understand the regioselectivity: Oxymercuration-demercuration follows Markovnikov's rule, meaning the OH group will add to the more substituted carbon of the double bond, while the H will add to the less substituted carbon.
Write the intermediate: In the first step, Hg(OAc)₂ reacts with the alkene to form a mercurinium ion intermediate. Water (H₂O) then attacks the more substituted carbon of the mercurinium ion, leading to the formation of an organomercury intermediate.
Complete the reaction: In the second step, NaBH₄ reduces the organomercury intermediate, replacing the Hg(OAc) group with a hydrogen atom. The final product is an alcohol with the OH group on the more substituted carbon and the H on the less substituted carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom (H) will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (X) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of electrophilic additions, which is crucial for understanding the products formed in reactions involving alkenes.
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Oxymercuration-Demercuration

Oxymercuration-Demercuration is a two-step reaction process used to convert alkenes into alcohols. In the first step, an alkene reacts with mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)₂) and water, leading to the formation of an intermediate that follows Markovnikov's addition. The second step involves the reduction of this intermediate with sodium borohydride (NaBH₄), which replaces the mercury with a hydrogen atom, yielding the final alcohol product.
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General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

Stereochemistry of Alkene Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and is crucial in organic reactions. In the case of oxymercuration, the reaction can lead to the formation of both syn and anti products due to the nature of the addition. Understanding stereochemistry helps predict the specific isomers that may be produced, which is important for determining the overall outcome of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4 , H2O

(a)

1137
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Textbook Question

Our wayward chemist from Assessment 8.23 suggested the following stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. Show this mechanism on a reaction coordinate diagram to illustrate why the concerted mechanism is more likely. Justify the picture you have drawn.

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Textbook Question

The hydration of three C5H10 alkene isomers can give 2-methylbutan-2-ol. Draw them.

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.

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