Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.
(e)
Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.
(e)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4 , H2O
(a)
Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.
(f)
Provide a mechanism for the following reactions occurring with rearrangement.
(a)
Our wayward chemist from Assessment 8.23 suggested the following stepwise mechanism for a hydride shift. Show this mechanism on a reaction coordinate diagram to illustrate why the concerted mechanism is more likely. Justify the picture you have drawn.
The hydration of three C5H10 alkene isomers can give 2-methylbutan-2-ol. Draw them.