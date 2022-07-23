Oxymercuration Reaction

Oxymercuration is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of mercury(II) acetate to an alkene, followed by nucleophilic attack by water, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. This reaction proceeds via a mercurinium ion intermediate and is known for its regioselectivity, typically leading to Markovnikov addition without rearrangement. Grasping this concept is essential for understanding the mechanism and stereochemical aspects of the reaction.