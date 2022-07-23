Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(c)
Oxymercuration–reduction, like acid-catalyzed hydration, can be modified to synthesize ethers. Suggest an alkene and the appropriate reaction conditions to synthesize the following ethers.
(a)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes react under the following conditions: (i) H2SO4, H2O and (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O , 2. NaBH4
(d)
Which is more stable, a carbocation or a mercurinium ion? How do you know?
Oxymercuration–reduction, like acid-catalyzed hydration, can be modified to synthesize ethers. Suggest an alkene and the appropriate reaction conditions to synthesize the following ethers.
(b)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism, accounting also for the stereochemical outcome, of the first step (oxymercuration) of the three reactions in Figure 8.63.