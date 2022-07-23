Textbook Question
Would you expect but-2-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene to react more quickly with HBr?
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Would you expect but-2-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene to react more quickly with HBr?
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2
(b)
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(e)
In your own words, explain why it is not possible to make primary alkyl halides, such as 1-bromopentane, using the electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to an alkene.
What is the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HCl?
(d)
Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed conversion of DPP to IPP. How do you know that your mechanism is correct?