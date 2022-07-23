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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 41a
Chapter 7, Problem 41a

Provide the alkene that would give the following alcohols under acid-catalyzed hydration conditions.
(a) Structural formula of an alcohol with an -OH group attached to a branched carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the alcohol product given in the problem. Acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene follows Markovnikov's rule, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) attaches to the more substituted carbon of the double bond.
Work backward from the alcohol structure to determine the possible alkene. Remove the -OH group and replace it with a double bond between the carbon that originally had the -OH group and its adjacent carbon.
Consider the regioselectivity of the reaction. Ensure that the double bond placement aligns with the Markovnikov addition mechanism, where the proton (H⁺) adds to the less substituted carbon of the double bond.
Verify the structure of the proposed alkene by mentally performing the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction on it. Ensure that the product matches the given alcohol.
If there are multiple possible alkenes, consider stereochemistry and regioselectivity to determine the most likely precursor alkene under the given reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). Their structure is crucial for understanding reactivity, as the double bond is a site for electrophilic attack. The position and substitution of the double bond influence the products formed during reactions, such as hydration.
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Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Acid-catalyzed hydration is a reaction where an alkene reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst, typically sulfuric acid. This process involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can lead to Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov addition of water, depending on the stability of the carbocation formed. Understanding this mechanism is essential for predicting the alcohol products.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of acid-catalyzed hydration, guiding the formation of the more stable alcohol from the alkene.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When combining isoprene equivalents, IPP is never the electrophile. Why might this be? What is special about DPP that allows it to function better as an electrophile? [Draw the carbocation that each becomes.]

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Textbook Question

For each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.39, provide an arrow-pushing mechanism which rationalizes the formation of each product. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

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Textbook Question

Ethers can be synthesized by substituting ethanol for water in the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism which accounts for the formation of the ethyl ether under these conditions.

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the synthesis of farnesol beginning with IPP and DPP.

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.

(b)

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