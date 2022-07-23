When combining isoprene equivalents, IPP is never the electrophile. Why might this be? What is special about DPP that allows it to function better as an electrophile? [Draw the carbocation that each becomes.]
Provide the alkene that would give the following alcohols under acid-catalyzed hydration conditions.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Alkene Structure
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Markovnikov's Rule
For each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.39, provide an arrow-pushing mechanism which rationalizes the formation of each product. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.
Ethers can be synthesized by substituting ethanol for water in the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism which accounts for the formation of the ethyl ether under these conditions.
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(d)
Suggest a mechanism for the synthesis of farnesol beginning with IPP and DPP.
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(b)