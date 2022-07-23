Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 35e
Chapter 7, Problem 35e

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the alkene structure in the image. The structure shows a cyclohexene ring with a double bond between two carbon atoms.
For the reaction with HBr, apply Markovnikov's rule. This rule states that the hydrogen atom from HBr will add to the less substituted carbon atom of the double bond, while the bromine atom will add to the more substituted carbon atom.
Draw the product of the reaction with HBr, showing the addition of H and Br across the double bond according to Markovnikov's rule.
For the reaction with HBr and H2O2, apply anti-Markovnikov's rule. In the presence of peroxides, the bromine atom will add to the less substituted carbon atom, and the hydrogen atom will add to the more substituted carbon atom.
Draw the product of the reaction with HBr and H2O2, showing the addition of H and Br across the double bond according to anti-Markovnikov's rule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In this process, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophile (like HBr), leading to the formation of a more stable carbocation intermediate. This mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkenes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps in determining the regioselectivity of the reaction, guiding the prediction of the major product formed when alkenes react with hydrogen halides like HBr.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:54
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule

Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition occurs when the addition of HX to an alkene results in the halogen attaching to the less substituted carbon atom. This is often facilitated by the presence of peroxides (like H₂O₂) in the reaction, which alters the mechanism and leads to the formation of products that do not follow Markovnikov's Rule. Understanding this concept is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes and peroxides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2

(b)

843
views
Textbook Question

Which reagent system (HBr or HBr, H2O2) would you use to carry out the following transformations?

(a)

983
views
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2

(c)

977
views
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.35 (ii). Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

996
views
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.

(d)

948
views
Textbook Question

Which reagent system (HBr or HBr, H2O2) would you use to carry out the following transformations?

(b)

1035
views