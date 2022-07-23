Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition occurs when the addition of HX to an alkene results in the halogen attaching to the less substituted carbon atom. This is often facilitated by the presence of peroxides (like H₂O₂) in the reaction, which alters the mechanism and leads to the formation of products that do not follow Markovnikov's Rule. Understanding this concept is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes and peroxides.