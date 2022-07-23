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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 39d
Chapter 7, Problem 39d

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(d)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given alkene. The molecule contains a double bond in the terminal position of the chain, which will undergo electrophilic addition with H2SO4 and H2O.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. The reaction involves the addition of H2SO4 (acid catalyst) and H2O (water) to the alkene, following Markovnikov's rule. This rule states that the hydrogen atom will add to the carbon with more hydrogen atoms, and the hydroxyl group (-OH) will add to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Step 3: Protonation of the alkene. The double bond will act as a nucleophile and attack the proton (H+) from H2SO4, forming a carbocation intermediate. The most stable carbocation will form, which is determined by carbocation stability (tertiary > secondary > primary).
Step 4: Hydration step. Water (H2O) will act as a nucleophile and attack the carbocation, leading to the formation of an alcohol. The hydroxyl group (-OH) will attach to the carbon that was part of the double bond and had fewer hydrogen atoms.
Step 5: Final product. The reaction results in the formation of an alcohol, with the hydroxyl group (-OH) added to the more substituted carbon of the original double bond, following Markovnikov's rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the presence of strong acids like H₂SO₄, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This step is crucial for understanding how alkenes react with acids and water.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic reactions, as the stability of the carbocation intermediate significantly influences the reaction pathway and product formation. Carbocations can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary, with tertiary carbocations being the most stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. Understanding the stability of these intermediates helps predict the major product of the reaction when alkenes react with H₂SO₄ and H₂O.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (or other substituent) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule is essential for predicting the regioselectivity of the reaction products when alkenes react with H₂SO₄ and H₂O, guiding the formation of the more stable product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.39, provide an arrow-pushing mechanism which rationalizes the formation of each product. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

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Textbook Question

Ethers can be synthesized by substituting ethanol for water in the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism which accounts for the formation of the ethyl ether under these conditions.

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Textbook Question

Radical addition to alkenes is not effective for the synthesis of iodo- and chloroalkanes. Using your knowledge of the mechanism of this reaction, along with bond dissociation energies, explain why the radical additions of HI and HCl are not effective. (Assume ∆H = 65 kcal/ mol for the C–C π bond.)

1002
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Textbook Question

Provide the alkene that would give the following alcohols under acid-catalyzed hydration conditions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.

(b)

742
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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.

(a)

1222
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