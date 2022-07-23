Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (or other substituent) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule is essential for predicting the regioselectivity of the reaction products when alkenes react with H₂SO₄ and H₂O, guiding the formation of the more stable product.