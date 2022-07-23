For each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.39, provide an arrow-pushing mechanism which rationalizes the formation of each product. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(d)
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Addition
Carbocation Stability
Markovnikov's Rule
Ethers can be synthesized by substituting ethanol for water in the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism which accounts for the formation of the ethyl ether under these conditions.
Radical addition to alkenes is not effective for the synthesis of iodo- and chloroalkanes. Using your knowledge of the mechanism of this reaction, along with bond dissociation energies, explain why the radical additions of HI and HCl are not effective. (Assume ∆H = 65 kcal/ mol for the C–C π bond.)
Provide the alkene that would give the following alcohols under acid-catalyzed hydration conditions.
(a)
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(b)
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H2SO4 and H2O.
(a)