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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 35b
Chapter 7, Problem 35b

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2
(b) Chemical structure of 3-methyl-1-pentene, an alkene with a double bond between the first and second carbon atoms.

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1
Identify the structure of the alkene involved in the reaction. Alkenes are hydrocarbons with a carbon-carbon double bond, which is the site of reactivity in these reactions.
For the reaction with HBr alone, apply Markovnikov's rule. This rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, and the halogen will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This results in the formation of the more stable carbocation intermediate.
Draw the intermediate carbocation formed after the initial addition of HBr to the alkene. Consider the stability of the carbocation, as tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary.
For the reaction with HBr and H₂O₂, apply anti-Markovnikov's rule. In the presence of peroxides, the addition of HBr to an alkene proceeds via a radical mechanism, where the bromine atom attaches to the carbon with more hydrogen atoms, opposite to Markovnikov's rule.
Draw the expected product for each reaction, considering the regioselectivity (Markovnikov vs. anti-Markovnikov) and the mechanism (ionic vs. radical) involved in each case.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with more hydrogen atoms, and the halogen will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule helps predict the major product in the absence of peroxides.
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Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition occurs when HBr is added to an alkene in the presence of peroxides (H₂O₂). The reaction proceeds via a radical mechanism, resulting in the bromine atom attaching to the less substituted carbon, opposite to Markovnikov's Rule, due to the influence of the radical initiator.
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Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes

Radical Mechanism

A radical mechanism involves the formation of free radicals, which are highly reactive species with unpaired electrons. In the presence of peroxides, the addition of HBr to alkenes follows a radical pathway, leading to anti-Markovnikov products. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting product formation in peroxide-mediated reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you expect but-2-ene or 2-methylbut-2-ene to react more quickly with HBr?

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.

(e)

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Textbook Question

In your own words, explain why it is not possible to make primary alkyl halides, such as 1-bromopentane, using the electrophilic addition of HCl or HBr to an alkene.

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each of the products you predicted in Assessment 8.31. Make sure your mechanism accounts for all products formed, including stereoisomers and regioisomers, where applicable.

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2

(c)

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Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with (i) HBr and (ii) HBr, H2O2.

(d)

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