Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 9a
Chapter 7, Problem 9a

Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkenes.
(a) Chemical structure of an alkene with a double bond, illustrating its molecular framework and connectivity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain that contains the double bond. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its name will be based on the number of carbons in the chain (e.g., ethene, propene, butene, etc.).
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the double bond. This ensures that the double bond gets the lowest possible locant (position number).
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents (alkyl groups or other functional groups) attached to the parent chain. Assign each substituent a locant based on its position on the parent chain.
Step 4: Combine the substituent names and locants with the parent chain name. Place the locants of the double bond(s) before the parent chain name, and use the suffix '-ene' to indicate the presence of a double bond. If there are multiple double bonds, use prefixes such as 'diene,' 'triene,' etc., and include all locants for the double bonds.
Step 5: Ensure the name follows IUPAC rules, including alphabetical order for substituents and proper use of hyphens and commas. Double-check that the double bond locant is as low as possible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming alkenes based on the longest carbon chain containing the double bond, the position of the double bond, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and naming alkenes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, which means they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the structure and properties of alkenes is crucial for their correct naming and understanding their reactivity.
Recommended video:
2:09
Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

Numbering the Carbon Chain

In IUPAC nomenclature, the carbon chain must be numbered to give the double bond the lowest possible number. This involves identifying the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms and assigning numbers to each carbon, starting from the end closest to the double bond. This step is vital for determining the correct name of the alkene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Name the longest carbon chain
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.

(a)

1086
views
Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.

(b)

838
views
Textbook Question

Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.

(a) (R)-3-isopropyl-6-methylnon-1-ene

1702
views
Textbook Question

Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.

(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-ene

1498
views
Textbook Question

Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H₂SO₄ and H₂O.


(d)

720
views
Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of trans-but-2-ene.

1164
views