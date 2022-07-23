Textbook Question
Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.
(a)
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Name the following alkenes, being sure to specify whether they are cis or trans.
(a)
Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
(b)
Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.
(a) (R)-3-isopropyl-6-methylnon-1-ene
Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-ene
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H₂SO₄ and H₂O.
(d)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of trans-but-2-ene.