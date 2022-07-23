Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 44
Chapter 7, Problem 44

Suggest a mechanism for the synthesis of farnesol beginning with IPP and DPP.
Chemical structure of farnesol with a hydroxyl group, labeled "farnesol" at the bottom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting materials. IPP (isopentenyl pyrophosphate) and DPP (dimethylallyl pyrophosphate) are both five-carbon isoprenoid units. Farnesol is a 15-carbon compound, so the synthesis involves combining three isoprenoid units.
Step 2: Perform the first coupling reaction. DPP acts as the electrophile, and IPP acts as the nucleophile. The pyrophosphate group of DPP is displaced, forming a 10-carbon intermediate called geranyl pyrophosphate (GPP). This reaction is catalyzed by geranyl pyrophosphate synthase.
Step 3: Perform the second coupling reaction. GPP now acts as the electrophile, and another molecule of IPP acts as the nucleophile. The pyrophosphate group of GPP is displaced, forming a 15-carbon intermediate called farnesyl pyrophosphate (FPP). This reaction is catalyzed by farnesyl pyrophosphate synthase.
Step 4: Hydrolyze the pyrophosphate group of FPP. The pyrophosphate group is removed, yielding farnesol. This step is typically catalyzed by a phosphatase enzyme.
Step 5: Verify the structure of farnesol. Farnesol contains three isoprenoid units, two double bonds in the trans configuration, and a terminal hydroxyl group. Ensure the stereochemistry and functional groups match the target molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isoprenoid Biosynthesis

Isoprenoid biosynthesis is a fundamental pathway in organic chemistry that involves the formation of isoprene units, which are the building blocks of many natural products. In this context, isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) and dimethylallyl pyrophosphate (DPP) are key intermediates that undergo condensation reactions to form larger isoprenoid compounds, such as farnesol.

Condensation Reactions

Condensation reactions are chemical processes where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a small molecule, often water. In the synthesis of farnesol, IPP and DPP undergo a series of condensation reactions, where they join together to create longer carbon chains, ultimately leading to the formation of farnesol through sequential addition of isoprene units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Condensation Reactions

Farnesol Structure and Function

Farnesol is a sesquiterpene alcohol with a specific structure that includes three isoprene units. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting its reactivity and potential applications, such as in fragrance and flavor industries. The synthesis of farnesol from IPP and DPP highlights the importance of structural features in organic compounds and their biological significance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

When combining isoprene equivalents, IPP is never the electrophile. Why might this be? What is special about DPP that allows it to function better as an electrophile? [Draw the carbocation that each becomes.]

1049
views
Textbook Question

Ethers can be synthesized by substituting ethanol for water in the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism which accounts for the formation of the ethyl ether under these conditions.

905
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.

(a)

856
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.

(c)

1432
views
Textbook Question

Provide the alkene that would give the following alcohols under acid-catalyzed hydration conditions.

(a)

1189
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange? If you expect rearrangement, draw the carbocation you expect to form and the mechanism by which it will form.

(b)

817
views