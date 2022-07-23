The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.
(c)
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.
(c)
Which is the most likely transition state for the reactions shown? Explain your answer. [Note the difference in the size of the partial charges or partial unpaired electrons.]
A wayward chemist proposed the following mechanism for the addition of HBr to an alkene.
(a) Why is this mechanism unlikely?
(b) Compare the reaction coordinate diagrams for the actual mechanism studied in Section 8.3.1 and this alternate mechanism on the same graph.
Which would you expect to be more selective for carbocation formation, the electrophilic addition of HF or HBr to 2-methylbut-2-ene? Explain your answer.
Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(b)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each alkyl halide in Assessment 8.19.