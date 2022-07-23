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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 22d
Chapter 7, Problem 22d

Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(d) Chemical structure of 2-bromobutane, showing a central carbon bonded to CH3, H, Br, and another CH3 group.

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1
Identify the structure of the alkyl halide product. Determine the carbon chain length and the position of the halogen atom.
Recall that the addition of a hydrohalic acid (HX) to an alkene follows Markovnikov's rule, where the hydrogen atom from HX adds to the carbon with more hydrogen atoms, and the halogen adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Determine the position of the double bond in the alkene that would lead to the observed alkyl halide product. The double bond should be located such that the addition of HX results in the halogen being placed on the correct carbon atom.
Consider the possible alkenes that could lead to the desired product. The alkene should have a double bond between the carbon atoms where the halogen and hydrogen will add.
Select the simplest alkene structure that fits the criteria. Ensure that the chosen alkene, when reacted with the hydrohalic acid, will yield the alkyl halide as the sole product, following the regioselectivity dictated by Markovnikov's rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of a protic acid (HX) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom from the acid will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms, while the halide (X) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule helps predict the major product in hydrohalogenation reactions.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the outcome of reactions involving alkenes and hydrohalic acids. More substituted carbocations (tertiary > secondary > primary) are more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. This stability influences the pathway and the final product of the reaction.
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Regioselectivity in Addition Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of one direction of chemical bond making or breaking over all other possible directions. In the context of alkene reactions with hydrohalic acids, regioselectivity determines which carbon atom the halogen will attach to, guided by factors like Markovnikov's Rule and carbocation stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Which is the most likely transition state for the reactions shown? Explain your answer. [Note the difference in the size of the partial charges or partial unpaired electrons.]

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Textbook Question

A wayward chemist proposed the following mechanism for the addition of HBr to an alkene.

(a) Why is this mechanism unlikely?

(b) Compare the reaction coordinate diagrams for the actual mechanism studied in Section 8.3.1 and this alternate mechanism on the same graph.

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Textbook Question

Which would you expect to be more selective for carbocation formation, the electrophilic addition of HF or HBr to 2-methylbut-2-ene? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]

(b)

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each alkyl halide in Assessment 8.19.

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