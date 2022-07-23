Unlike hydroboration–oxidation, the addition of H2O catalyzed by H3O+ is not stereospecific. Thinking carefully about the mechanism of the reaction, give two reasons why.
Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
(d)
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Key Concepts
Hydroboration-Oxidation
Stereochemistry
Regioselectivity
The first step of oxymercuration–reduction is stereospecific, and yet this fact wasn't emphasized in that discussion. Show the stereospecificity of the first step for the following alkene and then explain why the stereospecificity becomes unimportant after the second step.
Suggest an alkene to undergo hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2) to give exclusively the alcohols shown. Pay close attention to the relative (but not absolute) stereochemical outcome.
(c)
Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(e)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (i) hydroboration–oxidation (1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2 or (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2, H2O 2. NaBH4].
(a)
Predict the products you would get when the following alkenes undergo (ii) oxymercuration–reduction [1. Hg(OAc)2 , H2O 2. NaBH4 ].
(b)