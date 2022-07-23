Textbook Question
Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkenes.
(a)
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Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkenes.
(a)
Given the following IUPAC names, draw the corresponding structures.
(a) (R)-3-isopropyl-6-methylnon-1-ene
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(d) C9H12N2O2
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency for each of the following molecular formulas?
(e) C6H12O2
Provide the expected product for the reaction of each of the following alkenes with H₂SO₄ and H₂O.
(d)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of trans-but-2-ene.