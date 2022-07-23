Stereospecificity in Chemical Reactions

Stereospecificity refers to a reaction where a particular stereoisomer of a reactant leads to a specific stereoisomer of the product. In the context of oxymercuration, the formation of the mercurinium ion intermediate is stereospecific, as it dictates the spatial arrangement of atoms in the product. This specificity is crucial in the first step but becomes less relevant in the second step due to the reduction process, which does not alter the stereochemistry established earlier.