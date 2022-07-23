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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 20c(a)
Chapter 7, Problem 20c(a)

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.
(c) Chemical reaction diagram showing electron pushing from Br+ to form a product with two OCH3 groups and an unknown product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given reaction and identify the starting material, the reagents, and the product formed in the first step. This will help you understand the mechanism and the electron flow.
Examine the electron-pushing arrows provided in the reaction. These arrows indicate the movement of electrons, which can help you deduce the intermediate or second product formed.
Determine the type of reaction mechanism involved (e.g., nucleophilic substitution, elimination, addition, etc.) based on the electron flow and the functional groups present in the starting material.
Use the electron-pushing arrows to predict the structure of the second product. Pay attention to bond formation and bond breaking as indicated by the arrows.
Draw the structure of the second product, ensuring that it is consistent with the electron-pushing mechanism and the chemical logic of the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Pushing Mechanism

The electron pushing mechanism, often depicted using curved arrows, illustrates the movement of electron pairs during chemical reactions. This method helps visualize how nucleophiles attack electrophiles and how bonds are formed or broken. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of reactions and rationalizing the steps involved.
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Reaction Intermediates

Reaction intermediates are transient species formed during the conversion of reactants to products. They are often unstable and exist only for a short duration. Identifying these intermediates is essential for understanding the reaction pathway and predicting the final products, as they can significantly influence the reaction's outcome.
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Product Stability

The stability of reaction products is determined by factors such as sterics, electronics, and resonance. More stable products are generally favored in chemical reactions, as they are lower in energy. Analyzing product stability helps in rationalizing which products are likely to form and in understanding the driving forces behind the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.

(a)

859
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Textbook Question

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.

(c)

1342
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Textbook Question

The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.

(a)

796
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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]

(b)

1270
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each alkyl halide in Assessment 8.19.

1089
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following reactions. If you expect a racemic mixture, draw both enantiomers.

(c)

1469
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