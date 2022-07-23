The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.
(a)
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.
(a)
Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(d)
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.
(c)
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.
(a)
Suggest an alkene that, upon reaction with the appropriate hydrohalic acid, will produce only the alkyl halide shown. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
(b)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each alkyl halide in Assessment 8.19.