The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 .
(e) Carbenes have great synthetic utility, especially in the synthesis of cyclopropanes from alkenes. Based on your answers to (a)–(d), show a mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene.
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(a) Draw the Lewis structure of CH2.
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(b) What are the hybridization and shape of the central carbon of CH2?
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at high temperatures?
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(e) How might you shift the equilibrium to the left?