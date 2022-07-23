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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 78
Chapter 7, Problem 78

The reaction of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene with HCl results in the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane instead of 3,4-dichlorohexane. Explain this result.
Reaction of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene with HCl forms 3,3-dichlorohexane, not 3,4-dichlorohexane.

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1
Identify the structure of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene. The 'E' configuration indicates that the highest priority groups on either side of the double bond are on opposite sides. The molecule has a double bond between the third and fourth carbon atoms, with a chlorine atom attached to the third carbon.
Understand the mechanism of the addition of HCl to alkenes. The reaction proceeds via electrophilic addition, where the π electrons of the double bond attack the hydrogen atom of HCl, forming a carbocation intermediate.
Determine the stability of possible carbocation intermediates. The initial attack of the π electrons on HCl will form a carbocation at the more substituted carbon, which is the third carbon in this case, due to the stability provided by hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Consider the formation of the 3,3-dichlorohexane product. The carbocation formed at the third carbon is more stable and will preferentially react with the chloride ion to form the 3,3-dichlorohexane product, as the chloride ion will attack the carbocation directly.
Explain why 3,4-dichlorohexane is not formed. The formation of a carbocation at the fourth carbon is less favorable due to its lower stability compared to the carbocation at the third carbon. Therefore, the reaction selectively forms 3,3-dichlorohexane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom bonds to the carbon with more hydrogen substituents, while the halide bonds to the carbon with fewer hydrogen substituents. This rule helps predict the major product in electrophilic addition reactions, explaining why the chlorine in HCl adds to the more substituted carbon in (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the pathway of electrophilic addition reactions. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. In the reaction, the formation of a more stable tertiary carbocation at the 3-position leads to the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference for the formation of one constitutional isomer over another in a chemical reaction. In the given reaction, regioselectivity is influenced by Markovnikov's Rule and carbocation stability, resulting in the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane as the major product over 3,4-dichlorohexane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:

(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?

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Textbook Question

In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 .

(e) Carbenes have great synthetic utility, especially in the synthesis of cyclopropanes from alkenes. Based on your answers to (a)–(d), show a mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene.

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Textbook Question

In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.

(a) Draw the Lewis structure of CH2.

1172
views
Textbook Question

In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.

(b) What are the hybridization and shape of the central carbon of CH2?

1383
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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:

(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at high temperatures?

886
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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:

(e) How might you shift the equilibrium to the left?

1206
views