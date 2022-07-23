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Ch. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic Additions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 8 - Alkenes I: Properties and Electrophilic AdditionsProblem 77d
Chapter 7, Problem 77d

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
Chemical reaction diagram showing the dehydration of an alcohol to form an alkene, with sulfuric acid as a catalyst.
(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?

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1
Step 1: Understand the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction. This reaction involves the addition of water (H₂O) to an alkene in the presence of an acid catalyst, forming an alcohol. The reaction is reversible, meaning the alcohol can revert back to the alkene and water under certain conditions.
Step 2: Recall Le Chatelier's Principle. This principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore equilibrium. To shift the equilibrium to the right (toward the alcohol formation), you need to favor the forward reaction.
Step 3: Increase the concentration of water. By adding excess water to the reaction mixture, you increase the reactant concentration, which drives the equilibrium toward the formation of the alcohol (the product).
Step 4: Remove the alcohol product as it forms. If the alcohol is continuously removed from the reaction mixture (e.g., by distillation or extraction), the equilibrium will shift to the right to produce more alcohol to replace what was removed.
Step 5: Optimize reaction conditions. Ensure the acid catalyst is present in sufficient quantity and maintain appropriate temperature and pressure conditions that favor the forward reaction. Avoid conditions that favor the reverse reaction, such as high temperatures that might promote dehydration of the alcohol back to the alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of acid-catalyzed hydration, this principle can be applied to predict how changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure can influence the direction of the reaction.
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Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Acid-catalyzed hydration is a reaction where an alkene reacts with water in the presence of an acid to form an alcohol. This process involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate and is reversible, meaning that the products can revert to reactants under certain conditions. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for manipulating the reaction's equilibrium.
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Acid-catalyzed hydration mechanism

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. A larger K value indicates a greater concentration of products at equilibrium, while a smaller K suggests that reactants are favored. By manipulating conditions such as concentration or temperature, one can influence the value of K and shift the equilibrium position.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene with HCl results in the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane instead of 3,4-dichlorohexane. Explain this result.

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Textbook Question

In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.

(a) Draw the Lewis structure of CH2.

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible.

(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alkene from an alcohol.

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Textbook Question

North American termite soldiers, when encountering enemy insects, contract their mandibular muscles, expelling a mixture of chemicals that essentially trap their enemies in a glue-like substance. This weapon, built into the face of the termite, is called the fontanellar gun. It releases a mixture of pinene (62%), myrcene (27%), and limonene (11%).

(b) Suggest an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which pinene could be produced from limonene.

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:

(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at high temperatures?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:

(e) How might you shift the equilibrium to the left?

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