The reaction of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene with HCl results in the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane instead of 3,4-dichlorohexane. Explain this result.
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?
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Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Equilibrium Constant (K)
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(a) Draw the Lewis structure of CH2.
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible.
(a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alkene from an alcohol.
North American termite soldiers, when encountering enemy insects, contract their mandibular muscles, expelling a mixture of chemicals that essentially trap their enemies in a glue-like substance. This weapon, built into the face of the termite, is called the fontanellar gun. It releases a mixture of pinene (62%), myrcene (27%), and limonene (11%).
(b) Suggest an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which pinene could be produced from limonene.
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at high temperatures?
The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible:
(e) How might you shift the equilibrium to the left?