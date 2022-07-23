Stereospecificity vs. Stereoselectivity

Stereospecificity refers to reactions where the configuration of the reactant directly determines the configuration of the product, leading to a single stereoisomer. In contrast, stereoselectivity allows for the formation of multiple stereoisomers, with one being favored. The addition of H₂O in the presence of H₃O⁺ is stereoselective rather than stereospecific, as it can yield both enantiomers due to the non-preferential attack on the planar carbocation.